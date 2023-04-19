The State Crime Laboratory in Raleigh officially opens two renovated sections

The North Carolina State Crime Laboratory now has two upgraded sections. The renovations began in 2021, after the state legislature invested $4.9 million in the project to overhaul the lab's Drug Chemistry and Toxicology units.

The state lab analyzes evidence and uses science to aid law enforcement with investigations across North Carolina. State Attorney General Josh Stein said the two new units that opened Wednesday will help fight what he calls "the most devastating drug crisis in American history."

“Here in North Carolina, we lose eight people every day to a fentanyl overdose,” he said. “That's eight people. Eight people today, eight people tomorrow [and] eight people yesterday. It’s twice where it was just a few years ago.”

He said the State Crime Lab's Drug Chemistry section will be especially critical to helping test evidence related to fentanyl cases.

According to the Attorney’s General Office, fentanyl is now the number two drug found in evidence tested at the lab.

“Drug Chemistry and Toxicology case submissions are up, they make up about three-quarters of all submissions that come to the state crime lab,” said Stein. “That's why we need the latest equipment and most efficient processes. And that's what this new fourth floor will enable.”

