Police responded to shots fired at Forsyth Technical Community College

This story was updated at 1:45 p.m.

After reports of shots fired at Forsyth Technical Community College this morning, police say there is no active shooter on campus.

Winston-Salem Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Strickland Center on campus.

Police say the shooting was reported at 10:10 a.m. and that officers are on the scene and assisting. There is still an active investigation on campus but there is no threat to any other schools in the area.

According to a text alert from the school, two armed men are at large, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued on campus.

Parking at the NC National Guard Armory was beginning to fill up shortly after noon, as concerned family members arrived at the media staging area.

Patricia Bandy is a parent of a student at Forsyth Tech. She spoke with her daughter via text earlier in the morning.

“She's just been hiding and she told me that there was an active shooter, but they don't have any information yet as to whether or not anyone was actually shot,” says Bandy, who also spoke to police. "They don't have any information yet as to whether or not anyone was actually shot, [they're] interviewing students and that they'll be here."

The Winston-Salem Forsyth County School district reports that students who were attending events on Forsyth Tech’s campus are safe and will be transported to their home schools, where parents can pick them up. Parents are advised to avoid the college’s campus.

Miller Street is blocked at the Silas Creek Parkway intersection due to the incident, according to a tweet from the City of Winston-Salem.

Forsyth Tech's campus is closed and all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week at all locations.

The situation is ongoing and more information will be reported as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

