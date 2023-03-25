Goldsboro to unveil Civil War Trail marker in honor of all-Black Infantry Regiment

A new Civil War Trail marker sign will be unveiled in Goldsboro on Monday to commemorate the 158th anniversary of a regiment of Black soldiers. The Civil War Trail connects 1,400 historic sites across six states, including North Carolina and Virginia. The 135th U.S Army Colored Infantry regiment was organized by Union Army General William Sherman during the Civil War in 1865.

Amy Bauer, a historian with the 135th USCT Research Team, said recognizing the infantry troop is important because there are several descendants that connect back to Goldsboro.

"Several of these men went on and bought land. There are several century farms in Wayne County, North Carolina, because of these men, and their descendants," she said. "They sent their sons to Shaw University to become doctors."