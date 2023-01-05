GoTriangle releases study on Durham-Clayton commuter rail line

A long-awaited study lays out the challenges and opportunities for a $3 billion commuter rail line that would run from Durham to Clayton, southeast of Raleigh.

GoTriangle breaks up the project into three sections. The study says the Durham portion of the line would be the most expensive to build because it would need miles of new double railroad track and require closing a street near downtown.

"The estimated cost of the western option cannot be afforded at this time within the financial capacity of the Durham Transit Plan," the study said.

GoTriangle says the three miles of new double railroad track would be needed west of the West Durham station to "alleviate conflicts between freight and passenger trains through central Durham."

GoTriangle recommends starting with the Wake County section, which is estimated to cost between $800 million to $1 billion. The study describes the central portion as "as an initial phase [that] could be afforded in the next 10 years with local funding and federal loans. However, uncertainties may increase cost and/or delay."

While the Johnston County leg would be the easiest to build from an engineering standpoint, the study says the county would need to commit funding for it.

Regional leaders have said cost should not stop the project from going forward. Durham County Commissioner Brenda Howerton told GoTriangle CEO Charles Lattuca in September that it needs to happen.

"If we can't talk about possibilities, what are we doing?" she said. "Because this has got to happen. And we just cannot talk keep talking about, 'It's hard.' Jesus, life is hard."

The public is invited to share their thoughts on the rail line. The comment period runs from January 5 to February 19.