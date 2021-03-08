-
A downtown Raleigh transportation hub is nearly ready to host its first passenger trains. The city officially dedicated Union Station in a ceremony Monday…
The state is expanding track capacity on the rail line connecting Raleigh and Charlotte. It's part of the Piedmont Improvement Project, which received…
A shortage of skilled laborers and rising costs of materials is pushing Raleigh's proposed downtown train station over its $44.7 million budget.Richard…
Railroads have always been important to the economic development of North Carolina, but for many years the western part of the state was left out of the…
