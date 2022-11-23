Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Holiday travel expected to meet pre-pandemic levels in NC

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published November 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
navigation_car_drive_road_gps_transport_travel_auto-841381.jpg_d_0.jpg
Creative Commons
/
Via pxhere
AAA says while that national figure remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels, travel in North Carolina is forecast to be the busiest in three years, since 2019.

Officials with AAA expect 1.5 million North Carolinians to travel 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The travel forecast numbers are coming pretty close to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright, adding people should expect heavier than normal congestion through Wednesday evening.

"So if your travel plans allow you to leave before 11 a.m. or either after 8 p.m., that's when you're probably going to see the least amount of volume," Wright said.

The best time to travel is on Thanksgiving Day and the best day to return home would be Saturday morning before 11 a.m., Wright said.

AAA estimates 12,000 more people traveling 50-miles or more in the state than last year.

Meanwhile, officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport say they believe Sunday could break the 2019 single-day record, with over 59,000 passengers flying through the airport that day. Nearly 333,000 passengers are expected to fly through RDU for the Thanksgiving week.

Tags
News Holiday TravelThanksgivingRaleighRDU
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories