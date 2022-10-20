Here are the details for funerals, services for Raleigh shooting victims

Five people were shot and killed last Thursday in northeast Raleigh by a 15-year-old suspect. The shooting began in the Hedingham neighborhood and then continued on the Neuse River greenway trail.

Many of the victims were killed while going about their everyday routines — heading to work, walking their dog, or going for a run. They ranged in ages from 16 to 52.

Below is a list of the victims, and details about services honoring them.

Nicole Conners

Conners' husband Tracey Howard is working to raise money to bury his wife in her home state of Ohio. As of Thursday morning, more than $23,000 had been raised via GoFundMe.

Susan Karnatz

A four-time Boston Marathon finisher, Karnatz was an avid runner and mother of three boys. Runners across the country have honored her with the "#RunForSue" campaign — in which many of them are finishing the 1.9 miles that was left on her route when she was killed. A celebration of life service for her will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church. She was 49.

Mary Marshall

A Navy veteran, Marshall, 34, was supposed to get married on Oct. 29. Her family will hold a memorial service for her on that day, but have not made the location public. They had a private funeral on Monday. As of Thursday morning, more than $24,000 had been raised via GoFundMe for her family.

James Thompson

A celebration of life service will be held for the 16-year-old Knightdale High School student on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh. His parents have publicly revealed that he is the older brother of the suspected shooter, Austin Thompson, who remains in the pediatric ICU.

Gabriel Torres

Visitation for Torres will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. The funeral service for the Raleigh police officer begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh. The funeral service will be livestreamed. Torres will be buried in New Jersey.