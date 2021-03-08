-
Around 12,000 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, leaving countless friends and families forced to adapt to honor their loved ones. From live-streamed funerals to in-person memorials with tight attendance, for many, the rituals that traditionally guide loved ones through the process of grief have been stripped away or put on hold.
Death is a taboo topic. Acknowledging it feels like an admission of defeat — that there is no hope left. But in the face of a pandemic, death surrounds…
North Carolina's stay-at-home order includes a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. In Durham, that restriction is no more than five people.…
COVID-19 is changing all aspects of life — including the rituals we associate with death. All funerals have been upended, but veterans have now lost one…
October in American culture is decorated with death. But after Halloween, we put the fake skulls and tombstones back in the box in the attic, to be…
Death and spirits are part of conversations this week more than most other times of the year. On Monday, many donned costumes of ghosts and goblins to…
