News

Bulls are the best, again: Durham wins another Triple-A national title

North Carolina Public Radio | By Dave DeWitt
Published October 3, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
The Durham Bulls celebrate their 2022 International League championship on field in gray jerseys in front of the red Las Vegas Ballpark sign.
Durham Bulls
/
The Durham Bulls celebrate their 2022 International League championship at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Durham Bulls won another Triple-A National Championship this weekend in Las Vegas, topping the Reno Aces 10-6. It’s the Bulls’ second national championship in a row, and their fourth all-time.

The victory capped off another wildly successful season for the Tampa Bay Rays’ top affiliate. In the past week, the Bulls defeated Charlotte to reach championship weekend in Nevada, then beat Nashville to capture the International League title – the team’s fourth in five seasons – before winning it all last night.

Durham outfielder Bligh Madris was the game’s MVP after a four-hit, four-RBI night, including a double that brought home the tying run.

“I was just fired up,” Madris told MLB.com. “I just know I'm a quality player. I'm happy I was able to help the team win [on Sunday] and contribute to helping get to this point in the last couple of weeks.”

Madris was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Sept. 16. In 10 regular-season games with the Bulls, he hit .317 with four homers and 15 RBIs.

Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
