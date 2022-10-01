PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian

More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning after the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state.

Ian will continue to weaken near the North Carolina-Virginia border through late today, according to the 11 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center.

Photographer Jonathon Gruenke captured images of the cleanup in the Triangle area for WUNC.

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC A runner passes a fallen tree blocking North Boylan Avenue in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC A crew of utility workers respond to area of London Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC Fallen trees block Dixie Trail in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC Residents walk past fallen trees blocking Dixie Trail in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC A woman takes pictures of a fallen tree along Park Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.