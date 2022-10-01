PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian

More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning after the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state.
Ian will continue to weaken near the North Carolina-Virginia border through late today, according to the 11 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center.
Photographer Jonathon Gruenke captured images of the cleanup in the Triangle area for WUNC.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport say coastal flooding, high surf, beach erosion, and strong rip currents are possible along the coast in North Carolina. Heavy rainfall could also cause localized flooding. Stream and river flooding may become a concern as well.