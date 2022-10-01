Bringing The World Home To You

News

PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian

North Carolina Public Radio
Published October 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area

Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
A tree rests against a house along Dublin Road in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning after the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state.

Ian will continue to weaken near the North Carolina-Virginia border through late today, according to the 11 a.m. report from the National Hurricane Center.

Photographer Jonathon Gruenke captured images of the cleanup in the Triangle area for WUNC.

Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
A runner passes a fallen tree blocking North Boylan Avenue in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
A crew of utility workers respond to area of London Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
Fallen trees block Dixie Trail in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
Residents walk past fallen trees blocking Dixie Trail in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
A woman takes pictures of a fallen tree along Park Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Jonathon Gruenke
/
For WUNC
A fallen tree blocks Park Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.

