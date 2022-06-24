Cary approves Wake County non-discrimination ordinance

The Cary Town Council unanimously approved Wake County’s non-discrimination ordinance Thursday night.

Cary is the sixth community to adopt the ordinance, which bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and other factors.

“Cary is not a place where we do things because it looks good on paper,” council member Lori Bush said before the vote. “We do things that show this is an action-oriented council. And this showcases our commitment to doing things that really matter.”

Wake County commissioners approved the ordinance last year, but that version only applies in unincorporated areas. Each city and town in the county must adopt it on their own.

Cary joins Raleigh, Knightdale, Morrisville, Apex and Wendell in approving the ordinance. The Garner Town Council will discuss adoption at its June 28 work session.

LGBTQ residents and allies in Holly Springs are urging their council to pass it, but so far, the council has taken no action.

Holly Springs residents rallied outside city hall on Tuesday, ahead of the council’s monthly meeting.

"What seems to be the real issue is what is the sticking point on the NDO?,” longtime resident Donna Friend said during public comment. “And it's pretty clear that it's not about religious beliefs, it's not about race; it's about homophobia.”

Mayor Sean Mayefskie has said Holly Springs is a welcoming community and "has some of the most inclusive policies there are." Mayefskie refused to issue a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.