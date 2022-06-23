Lisa Price, wife of NC Congressman David Price, dies at 82

Lisa Price, the wife of U.S. Rep. David Price and founder of an advocacy group that seeks to reduce gun violence, died Thursday. She was 82.

The North Carolina congressman said in a statement that his wife died in Chapel Hill after struggling with illness “over the weeks." No cause of death was given though a spokeswoman for Price said his wife had been battling cancer.

The congressman called his wife “my life partner, supporter of everything I undertook, political and otherwise.”

Rep. Price, a Democrat representing North Carolina's Fourth Congressional District, is set to retire after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.

The Prices were married in 1968 and moved to Chapel Hill four years later, according to information on the congressman's webpage. Lisa Price would later go on to work for Chapel Hill Mayor Ken Broun, who served from 1991 through 1995.

Lisa Price founded North Carolinians Against Gun Violence and was its executive director until her retirement in 2007. She also advocated for civil rights, environmental protections, animal welfare and a children's museum in Chapel Hill.