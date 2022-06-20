Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Raleigh asks for help to preserve the city's LGBTQ history

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published June 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
A Pride Flag is waved during the 2016 NC Pride parade in Durham.
Dan Hacker
/
via Flickr
A Pride Flag is waved during the 2016 NC Pride parade in Durham.

It's Pride Month, and the city of Raleigh is asking for help to identify historically important places for the LGBTQ community.

Raleigh's Historical Development Commission wants to get a better understanding of where LGBTQ people have gathered through the years.

To do that, it has set up an online survey and is collecting oral histories.

"The survey was open in the fall. And we have re-opened it with some additional questions to hopefully get to some of the places that aren't as obvious," says Tania Georgiou Tully, the city's Senior Preservation Planner. "What Raleigh's collective memory so far seems to be is the social places. The nightclubs, the bars. And what we are hoping to also identify if it's important to community are other gathering spaces."

The survey is open through August. Tully says the commission will produce a report by the end of the year, and then reach out to property owners about historic designations or preservation.

A community meeting on the project is happening June 22 at 6:30 p.m., at the CAM Raleigh Art Museum.

Tags

News LGBTQRaleighLGBT History
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories