Raleigh asks for help to preserve the city's LGBTQ history

It's Pride Month, and the city of Raleigh is asking for help to identify historically important places for the LGBTQ community.

Raleigh's Historical Development Commission wants to get a better understanding of where LGBTQ people have gathered through the years.

To do that, it has set up an online survey and is collecting oral histories.

"The survey was open in the fall. And we have re-opened it with some additional questions to hopefully get to some of the places that aren't as obvious," says Tania Georgiou Tully, the city's Senior Preservation Planner. "What Raleigh's collective memory so far seems to be is the social places. The nightclubs, the bars. And what we are hoping to also identify if it's important to community are other gathering spaces."

The survey is open through August. Tully says the commission will produce a report by the end of the year, and then reach out to property owners about historic designations or preservation.

A community meeting on the project is happening June 22 at 6:30 p.m., at the CAM Raleigh Art Museum.