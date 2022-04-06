QVC won't rebuild NC distribution center destroyed by fire

QVC will not rebuild a North Carolina distribution center destroyed in a December blaze that also killed a worker.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it made the decision not to rebuild the facility built more than 20 years ago after months of assessment and careful consideration, WRAL-TV reported. The company said it may lease or sell the land.

About 75% of the QVC facility was destroyed in the Dec. 18 blaze that killed a 21-year-old worker. In January, the company that runs QVC announced it was shutting down the center, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

On Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans, news outlets reported.

The company wrote that “it will be closing and ceasing all operations” at its distribution center near Rocky Mount, according to a copy of the notice obtained by WRAL-TV.

The notice says that the company expects to complete the terminations by the middle of 2022.

Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information on the fire.