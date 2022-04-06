Bringing The World Home To You

News

QVC won't rebuild NC distribution center destroyed by fire

By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT
QVC Facility Fire
Tom Copeland
/
AP
Firefighters work on cleanup after a fire ripped through a distribution center for the QVC home-shopping television network in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. More than 300 employees were working at the facility when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported.

QVC will not rebuild a North Carolina distribution center destroyed in a December blaze that also killed a worker.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it made the decision not to rebuild the facility built more than 20 years ago after months of assessment and careful consideration, WRAL-TV reported. The company said it may lease or sell the land.

About 75% of the QVC facility was destroyed in the Dec. 18 blaze that killed a 21-year-old worker. In January, the company that runs QVC announced it was shutting down the center, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

On Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the North Carolina Department of Commerce announcing its plans, news outlets reported.

The company wrote that “it will be closing and ceasing all operations” at its distribution center near Rocky Mount, according to a copy of the notice obtained by WRAL-TV.

The notice says that the company expects to complete the terminations by the middle of 2022.

Authorities have offered a $20,000 reward for information on the fire.

Rocky Mount North Carolina Business
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
