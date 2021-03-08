-
A new national survey shows mortgage closing costs are rising across all 50 states. Holden Lewis is a mortgage analyst for Bankrate.com. He says North…
-
Three North Carolina courthouses could be closed as a cost cutting measure.Jeff Tiberii: The federal Government ranked 60 federal court facilities that…
-
A high-end furniture maker in Alamance County is going out of business.Jeff Tiberii: Craftique has been making hand-crafted mahogany furniture since 1946.…
-
A community meeting will take place tonight to discuss the abrupt closing of the Y-W-C-A of the Greater Triangle.Leoneda Inge: Employees at the YWCA were…