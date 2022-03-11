Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Carolina braces for late-winter storm; 'Bomb cyclone' expected to impact East Coast

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels,
Associated Press
Published March 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Winter Weather North Carolina
Kathy Kmonicek
/
AP
Jim Long uses his snow blower to clear a pile of snow from his driveway during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, N.C. A coat of ice underneath snow-covered roads made it hard to walk and clear driveways.

Forecasters are monitoring a storm system that could produce more severe weather in central and eastern North Carolina this weekend.

The National Weather Service says there's an enhanced risk of damaging thunderstorms from Friday night through Saturday morning, especially in the Sandhills and eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologist Aaron Swiggett says the worst weather will likely develop overnight on Friday.

“Tornadoes, damaging wind, lighting — of course with any thunderstorm — will be our main threats,” Swiggett said. “And then even on the back end, we'll have some pretty freezing cold temperatures, so we'll have all manner of hazards to account for with this one.”

Swiggett says the dramatic drop in temperatures Saturday afternoon could produce some snow in central North Carolina, but it's not expected to stick around. Temperatures could dip as low as 20 degrees in the Triangle on Saturday night, and even a bit lower in the Triad and areas to the west.

This late-winter storm — combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures — is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend, forecasters said Friday.

With snowfall totals ranging from about 4 inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi, to about 13 inches in northern Maine, the storm could cause travel problems and power outages across a wide part of the Eastern United States from late Friday through early next week.

The system is referred to by some as an ominous-sounding “bomb cyclone.” It's created by a rapid drop in air pressure — at least 24 millibars in 24 hours — and often is over or near oceans or seas because it requires warm moist air smacking into cold dry air, along with volatile weather from the jet stream.

“With this bomb cyclone, maybe what’s the biggest concern is how late in the season it's coming and that it’s traveling over inland areas,” said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a commercial firm outside of Boston.

It’s late in the season for bomb cyclones so this is likely the last one at least for the Southeast, maybe even the rest of the coast too, Cohen said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from the Deep South to northern Maine.

Tags

News WeatherWinter WeatherSnowEnvironment
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories