WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's Coronavirus Task Force will give a briefing to the media at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to share an update on COVID-19 and inclement weather.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are continuing to rise in North Carolina. More than 3,000 people were hospitalized Monday, according to an update to the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard.

Nearly 30% of all COVID-19 tests conducted in the state are returning positive results. That's a new record for percent positivity in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

Watch Cooper and the task force briefing live below:

