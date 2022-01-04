Bringing The World Home To You

News

WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published January 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST
NC Gov. Roy Cooper removes his face mask before speaking at a Dec. 8 press conference.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper removes his face mask before speaking at a Dec. 8 press conference.

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's Coronavirus Task Force will give a briefing to the media at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to share an update on COVID-19 and inclement weather.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are continuing to rise in North Carolina. More than 3,000 people were hospitalized Monday, according to an update to the Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard.

Nearly 30% of all COVID-19 tests conducted in the state are returning positive results. That's a new record for percent positivity in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

Watch Cooper and the task force briefing live below:

ENGLISH:

SPANISH:

COVID-19NC Coronavirus UpdatesRoy CooperVaccines
