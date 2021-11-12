Bringing The World Home To You

News

Raleigh-Durham airport recovering after hours long power outage

North Carolina Public Radio | By Celeste Gracia,
Will MichaelsAssociated Press
Published November 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST
RDU
www.rdu.com
/
WUNC file

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is recovering after an hours long power outage at the main terminal.

But just before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that two-thirds of the Terminal 2’s operating systems were restored and some gates were operational. The power at Terminal 2 had been fully restored as of noon Friday.

The airport first reported the outage at around 4 a.m. Friday. Every airline except Southwest operates in Terminal 2.

RDU spokesman Jake Potter says the outage was widespread.

“The ticketing islands in the upper level of departures were impacted. The security checkpoint was impacted,” Potter said. “The doors and other systems to jet bridges, predominantly on the C concourse, were impacted. And all of those collaborate to make for a difficult travel day.”

Long lines stretched through the terminal and out the doors.

Dozens of flights at RDU have been delayed or canceled because of the outage.

Potter says travelers should expect longer-than-usual wait times Friday, and should check with their airline about the status of their flights.

The power outage was caused by water damage to a power distribution center in the terminal, airport spokesperson Stephanie Hawco told the Associated Press in an email.

