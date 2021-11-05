Watch Live: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's funeral service

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's funeral is being held at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday.

Powell, who served as secretary of state during the presidency of George W. Bush and led the first Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, died at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. Powell was the first Black person to serve in both of those senior posts.

NPR is carrying live coverage of Powell's funeral, as military and congressional leaders remember his life and career.

Watch live, below, beginning at noon: