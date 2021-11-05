Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Watch Live: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's funeral service

North Carolina Public Radio | By NPR News
Published November 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell.
AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson
/
via NPR
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's funeral is being held at the Washington National Cathedral on Friday.

Powell, who served as secretary of state during the presidency of George W. Bush and led the first Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, died at age 84 of complications from COVID-19. Powell was the first Black person to serve in both of those senior posts.

NPR is carrying live coverage of Powell's funeral, as military and congressional leaders remember his life and career.

Watch live, below, beginning at noon:

Tags

NewsSecretary of StateNPR
NPR News
See stories by NPR News
More Stories