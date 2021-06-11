Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NC Churches Take Different Paths To In-Person Worship As COVID Restrictions Relax

North Carolina Public Radio | By Celeste Gracia
Published June 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
Patients form a line in the church sanctuary.
Mike DuBose, UM News
/
via Flickr
Patients form a line in the church sanctuary as they wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during a clinic at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Churches and other places of worship are taking different approaches to welcoming more people back in-person since overall guidance for mask wearing and gatherings has loosened.

The CDC and state health officials say people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in public, but unvaccinated people should.

While state mask mandate and capacity limits in North Carolina never applied to religious organizations, many have followed the lead of health officials. Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most remaining pandemic restrictions nearly a month ago after the CDC’s ruling, saying it was safe for people who are fully vaccinated to go mask-less without social distancing.

At Veritas Church in Fayetteville, visitors have the choice to wear a mask or not, as lead pastor Jacob Warren explains in a video message.

“Although masks are optional on Sundays for us, treating each other like family isn't,” Warren says. “If wearing a mask for you is a way that is going to make you comfortable coming to the gatherings, man, we support you; we're for you, and we can't wait to worship alongside of you."

In Chapel Hill, Grace Church is requiring masks for one service on Sunday morning, and making masks optional for the other, after a survey showed the congregation to be evenly divided on the issue.

Lead Pastor Kendrick Vinar explained that decision in a video message.

“I understand people have different perspectives, and they see this differently, and so that's what we're going to do,” Vinar says. “We're going to be better, stronger, together. We'll keep taking it one step at a time and we're going to serve and we're going to act in love."

Meanwhile, the Catholic Community of Saint Stephen in Sanford is following reserving one side of the church for vaccinated visitors, and another side for those who aren't.

Tags

NewsReligionChurchCOVID-19CDCFayettevilleChapel Hill
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia is WUNC's Morning Producer. She writes, reports and produces daily news. She's been at WUNC since September 2019.
See stories by Celeste Gracia
More Stories