Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NC Deputy Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr. Resigns

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
AndrewBrownJr_6649.jpg
Kate Medley
/
For WUNC
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.

A sheriff's deputy who was involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is resigning, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The statement from Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten II provides no reason for Aaron Lewellyn's departure. The deputy is using accrued leave time before his official resignation on June 30.

Lewellyn was one of three deputies placed on extended leave following the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. while the deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants at his home. The two others, Daniel Meads and Robert Morgan, returned to work this week.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said last month that the shooting was justified because Brown struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over while ignoring commands to show his hands and get out of the vehicle.

Wooten, the sheriff, said the deputies would keep their jobs but would be disciplined and retrained.

Attorneys for the Brown family who watched body camera footage have said repeatedly that Brown was trying to drive away from deputies and posed no threat.

Wooten's office also has expressed concerns about the deputies' safety. At least one deputy and another county official reported unknown vehicles or people outside their homes, the sheriff's office said.

Some websites have posted details about the deputies that makes their home addresses known. Early on, the sheriff had advised the deputies "to take precautions or consider staying somewhere else for their safety."

Tags

NewsAndrew Brown Jr.Elizabeth CityBlack Lives Matter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories