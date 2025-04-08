Deputies kill armed man inside Elizabeth City hospital ER, sheriff says

Deputies fatally shot a man inside a North Carolina hospital's emergency room Tuesday after authorities said he pointed a gun at them.

Law enforcement officers arrived at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City at 1:18 a.m. in response to a call about a man who had entered the hospital's emergency room with a handgun, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. The man had pointed his gun at several staff members, and a security guard tried to restrain him before law enforcement arrived, according to authorities.

Authorities found the suspect in the emergency triage room and three of the deputies fired at him after he pointed his weapon at them, officials said.

The man received medical treatment but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers involved in the shooting were injured, according to the sheriff's office. The security guard who tried to subdue the man was injured and later treated at the hospital. The guard was unarmed at the time, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center president Teresa Watson said in a news conference.

The three deputies who shot their weapons were placed on administrative leave with pay as they await an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conclude. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten declined to provide additional details about the suspect due to the pending investigation.