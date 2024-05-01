Sydney Ross is a daily news intern with WUNC for summer 2024. She is a master's student at UNC-Chapel Hill studying journalism and media concentrating in public life reporting.

Sydney is from Garner, NC. She is an alumna of North Carolina A&T State University, where she earned her B.S. in multimedia journalism. Before WUNC, Sydney worked at Spectrum News 1 as a newsroom fellow and interned in Washington D.C. on Capitol Hill. She was also heavily involved during her undergraduate career, serving as managing editor for the A&T Register, president for the NCAT chapter of NABJ, and a member of the journalism and mass communication student advisory council. She is also the founder of a nonprofit called Change the Type LLC.

