UNC-Chapel Hill student with epilepsy strives to break accessibility barriers on campus

A first-year UNC-Chapel Hill student is working to reduce accessibility barriers on campus for disabled students when there's an emergency.

Kira Tiller, the founder of Virginia-based nonprofit Disabled Disrupters , said the lack of emergency preparedness really affects people with all different types of disabilities.

“For example, with me, with my epilepsy, the flashing lights are a trigger,” she said. “For somebody who may have a sensory disability or who may be neurodivergent and sensitive to loud sounds, the sound of the alarm may be triggering for them.”

Tiller said it’s complex for disabled students to have emergency plans on campus, adding one issue UNC has is that it doesn't have evacuation chairs.

“For example, like emergency evacuation chairs can be used for students with mobility disabilities, especially if they're, you know, not on the first floor during an emergency and the elevator breaks,” she said.

Tiller said that, for now, she will continue gathering data to discover more ways to help disabled students on campus at UNC.

Meanwhile, the Virginia native is also working with lawmakers there to help with tailored emergency plans in K-12 schools. She hopes to advocate for a similar bill in North Carolina next year.