COMIC: How does extreme heat affect our bodies?

This is comic is a part of WUNC's series Scorched Workers. Read the stories from the project.

As our summers grow hotter due to climate change, the worsening heat has become more hazardous to human health. Extreme heat is also taking increasing number of lives, especially outdoor workers, athletes and those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to heat.

To understand how heat affects our bodies, WUNC asked several experts to help explain how we physically respond when we're feeling too hot, what ways people become sick and die from the heat, and how we can monitor the weather and prepare ourselves to better handle extremely hot days.

Eli Chen / WUNC

