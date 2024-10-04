Bringing The World Home To You

COMIC: How does extreme heat affect our bodies?

WUNC | By Eli Chen
Published October 4, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
An illustration of a man outside under the sun, sweating and trying to drink from a plastic water bottle.
Eli Chen
/
WUNC

This is comic is a part of WUNC's series Scorched Workers. Read the stories from the project.

As our summers grow hotter due to climate change, the worsening heat has become more hazardous to human health. Extreme heat is also taking increasing number of lives, especially outdoor workers, athletes and those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to heat.

To understand how heat affects our bodies, WUNC asked several experts to help explain how we physically respond when we're feeling too hot, what ways people become sick and die from the heat, and how we can monitor the weather and prepare ourselves to better handle extremely hot days.

Cover of comic on how heat affects the human body, depicting a man trying to drink a water bottle in the bright sun.
Page 1 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 2 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 3 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 4 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 5 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 6 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 7 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 8 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Page 9 of a comic on how heat affects our bodies - showing how people use water, ice and a tarp to help someone suffering from heatstroke.
Eli Chen
/
WUNC

Health Heat Scorched Workers Climate Change
Eli Chen
Eli Chen is WUNC’s afternoon digital news producer.
Eli Chen
