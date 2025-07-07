How to donate school supplies for Triangle area public schools

Inside a warehouse owned by Durham Public Schools, Eunice O'Neal Sanders and Euba McKoy lead volunteers sorting donations of pencils, crayons, paper, and art supplies.

Newly hired teachers will soon browse the warehouse to take what they need to set up their classrooms for the upcoming school year. Nearly every teacher in the district receives supplies from the warehouse, often delivered to their classrooms.

As a retired DPS teacher and administrator, Sanders knows what it's like to buy items for some students who arrive for a new school year without even a backpack or pencils.

"We want to make sure when they get to school, they can unpack all that baggage that they bring in and just focus on school, because we're going to give them what they need," Sanders said.

Sanders manages Crayons2Calculators, the longest running free classroom supply program in the Triangle. The model has spread to other counties. Educators in Wake, Durham and Chapel Hill rely on these school supplies donated by businesses, organizations and individuals.

Here's how you can give to programs in your area:

"Tools4Schools" supply drive for Wake County Schools

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC The Tools4Schools teacher supply store is open to Wake County Public Schools educators to shop for free.

The supply drive runs July 9 to Aug. 22, but donations are accepted year-round.

Who does the drive support?

Donations support the Tools4Schools program, a free classroom supply store where Wake County Public School teachers can "shop" for their classrooms. Last school year, Tools4Schools served more than 5,000 teachers from every school in the Wake County Public School System. Teachers and instructional staff can walk away with about $150 worth of supplies per person in retail value to stock their classrooms.

Where to drop off supply donations:

Donations of supplies are accepted at the Tools4Schools supply store, any Staples, or YMCA location in Wake County, and many other public drop off sites. See the full list of locations and addresses.

How to give online:

Visit the Amazon wishlist or make a monetary donation . Monetary donations made by Sept. 30 will be matched by the 4 Others Foundation.

How businesses can help:

Businesses and organizations can donate gently used office supplies, host a public drop off site, or organize a supply drive among their employees or members. For more information on hosting a supply drive, see the Tools4Schools toolkit .

Who sponsors the drive?

WakeEd Partnership is a nonprofit that exists to support the Wake County Public Schools and their students and teachers. Staples, YMCA, and SAS are among the partners that support the annual Tools4Schools drive.

"We understood that teachers were spending almost a thousand dollars out of their own pockets for basic school supplies for their students, which just seemed crazy to us that they should have to do that," said President of WakeEd Partnership Keith Poston.

For more information, visit the Tools4Schools website .

"Fill That Bus!" drive for Durham Public Schools

The supply drive is July 7 to Aug. 8, but donations are accepted year-round.

Who does the drive support?

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC Crayons2Calculators Program Manager Eunice O'Neal Sanders sorts through donations.

Donations stock the Crayons2Calculators warehouse where Durham Public School educators can request school supplies for free throughout the school year. Last year, 96% of all Durham Public School teachers benefited from the supplies, saving up to $419 per teacher, and serving more than 31,000 students.

Where to drop off donations:

Bring donations to the Crayons2Calculators Warehouse (808 Bacon St, Durham) Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fill out this form before dropping off supplies or to request pick up. Find other drop off locations and events across Durham.

How to give online:

Visit the Amazon wishlist or make a monetary donation .

Who sponsors the drive?

DPS Foundation is a community-led nonprofit that supports public and private sector partnerships to bring resources to Durham Public Schools. Earlier this year, the foundation joined forces with the long-running Crayons2Calculators program, which has served teachers for more than 19 years.

For more information, visit the Crayons2Calculators website and see their most needed items.

"Welcome Back: Annual Teacher Supply Store" for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Accepting donations now through the end of August.

Who does the drive support?

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC

The supplies go to over 1,200 educators who serve more than 11,000 students in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. Last year, more than 1,000 teachers and instructional staff "shopped" at the teacher supply store and received over $65,000 in supplies and gift cards.

Where to drop off donations:

Donations accepted at the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Lincoln Center Offices (750 S. Merritt Mill Rd, Chapel Hill) Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. or by appointment. The Staples on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will host a Stuff the Bus event Saturday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

How to give online:

Visit the Amazon wishlist or make a monetary donation .

Who sponsors the drive?

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation and the East Chapel Hill Rotary Club have been putting together a teacher supply store since 2007. The Rotary Club raises about 85% of the funds to support the store.

"It's a very tangible, outward expression of our gratitude to teachers," said Chapel Hill-Carrboro Public School Foundation Executive Director Madeline Blobe. "This is so timely right now with budget cuts that schools are facing."