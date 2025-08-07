Some potential recipients don't know about a statewide scholarship program. What to know about Next NC

Nearly a million students attend one of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges or 16 UNC System universities. Many receive need-based aid and merit scholarships, but some students are unaware of the state’s signature financial support program, potentially leaving thousands of dollars of scholarship money on the table.

What is Next NC?

The Next NC scholarship is administered by the state and is available to families earning $80,00 or less. It covers full tuition and fees for all community colleges and more than half that cost for public universities. Below is more information on the program, eligibility, and how to apply:

So, how much money would I get?

Eligible students will receive at least $3,000 toward tuition and fees for any of North Carolina's 58 community colleges or $5,000 for any of the state's 16 public universities . Students with a higher need could receive more funding.

Do I have to pay this money back?

No. This isn’t a loan. Students don't have to repay any award they receive.

What does the money cover?

Full tuition and fees to any community college in North Carolina. For public universities, the scholarship covers more than half of that cost. The state's public institutions charge anywhere from $3,300 to $9,000 in tuition and fees ( here's a chart that breaks down the costs at each university).

The scholarship likely isn't big enough to cover all the costs of going to college. But any money left over after tuition is paid for can go towards other costs of attendance like textbooks, food, housing, etc.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

Students who meet the following criteria are eligible for the program:

N.C. resident (you can request or check your residency status here )

) Household income at or below $80,000

High school graduate (or GED equivalent) seeking to attain their first associates or bachelors degree

Enrolled in at least 6 credit hours

Not in default of any state loans or grants

Has a Student Aid Index at or below 7,500 (This number comes from your FAFSA; here's how to find it .)

.) Meet Pell eligibility criteria (which you can check here )

Wait, can I receive a Pell Grant on top of the Next NC scholarship?

No. The Next NC scholarship combines state funds and federal assistance (like the Pell Grant) into one financial aid package.

OK, so how do I apply for the Next NC scholarship?

All students have to do is fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. If they're eligible, the scholarship will be applied automatically.

When would be the best time for me to apply?

It's recommended students fill out the FAFSA by the priority deadline – Aug. 15 for community colleges – to receive their maximum award.

Students who want to go to a UNC System institution and haven't yet filled out the FAFSA this year can still apply after the public university deadline (June 1). It is still possible to receive the scholarship after that date, and the state will continue to make awards until all funds are depleted.

The FAFSA typically opens every year on Oct. 1 and is due at the end of June the following year. For example, the 2025-2026 FAFSA is due on June 30, 2026.

What if I have more questions, where do I go to learn more?

More information about the Next NC scholarship can be found here: https://www.cfnc.org/pay-for-college/next-nc-scholarship/

There’s also a list of financial aid offices that can help with more institution-specific questions. You can find that list and a map of locations here: https://www.cfnc.org/pay-for-college/fafsa-assistance/financial-aid-help-near-you/