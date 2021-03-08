Back To School

-
A majority of North Carolina public school districts are returning to school remotely Monday. Many teachers will be meeting their students over video…
-
In two new polls, a majority of parents say they prefer delaying in-person school reopening, despite the personal and economic toll.
-
The State Board of Education will take a final vote on Thursday on its plan for evaluating North Carolina public schools, a requirement of the Every…
-
There are two kinds of people in this world. The Ferris Beullers, who grin at the thought of a wild day playing hooky. And the Jeanie Buellers, whose eyes…
-
College students are back in the Triangle. UNC-Chapel Hill begins classes this week and the class of 2020 is settling in at Duke.The admissions rate at…
-
School districts across the state say they have somewhat fewer teacher vacancies going into this school year than they did in 2015. But many students will…
-
Guilford County second grade teacher Nicole Batts-Elder scoped out shelves stacked with spiral notebooks, multicolor folders and bundles of unsharpened…
-
In two weeks, most of North Carolina's public school students will head back to the classroom. We talked to two Duke University researchers to get some…