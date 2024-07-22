Saint Augustine’s University has accreditation status reinstated, but future remains uncertain

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reinstated the accreditation for Saint Augustine’s University. On Monday, the university announced that a SACSCOC arbitration committee had reversed two previous decisions.

SAU remains on probation for cause, mostly due to persistent financial issues.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” interim President Marcus Burgess said in a statement. “We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

Saint Augustine’s was on probation from the accreditation agency for nearly two years. In December, SACSCOC voted to terminate SAU’s accreditation after the university didn’t meet its standards. The decision was later reaffirmed by the commission’s appeals committee in February.

Both of those decisions have now been reversed by the arbitration committee, which was appointed by SACSCOC.

SACSCOC officials did not respond to WUNC’s request for comment.

“The SACSCOC arbitration committee’s decision serves as a pivotal moment for SAU’s redemption and renewal,” Brian Boulware, chair of SAU’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC’s initial ruling and underscores the university’s steadfast commitment to excellence and growth.”

Although Saint Augustine’s University is accredited again, it is still on probation and facing severe financial issues. The university owes nearly $10 million in back taxes from three tax liens the IRS took out against the school this year.

SAU has also had trouble meeting payroll, had to switch its students to remote instruction last semester and lost an early college contract with the Wake County Public School System. WCPSS has since awarded that contract to Shaw University, another private HBCU in downtown Raleigh.

The university’s Board of Trustees is also being sued by a coalition of alumni, community members and former trustees. The SAVE SAU coalition accuses the board of fraudulently managing the university’s funds and blames it for the school’s current financial problems.

Last month, BOT chair Brian Boulware sent a lengthy statement to faculty and students defending himself and other board members against the coalition’s claims. In that same letter, Boulware said the university is working on an “immediate short-term financial solution” that will address payroll, IRS and state back taxes, student refunds and other urgent financial needs.

The arbitration committee’s decision to reinstate SAU’s accreditation with a probation sanction will last until the end of this year, according to the university. In December, Saint Augustine's University will have to appear before the same SACSCOC board that voted to revoke its membership in 2023.