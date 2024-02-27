Saint Augustine's University loses accreditation, plans to file lawsuit

Saint Augustine's University lost an appeal Tuesday to keep its accreditation due to financial issues.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Appeals Committee voted in December to terminate Saint Augustine's accreditation and its membership. The accrediting agency cited the Raleigh college's failure to meet its criteria of financial standards.

The university is facing an $8 million tax lien and also failed in recent weeks to pay some faculty and staff.

Saint Augustine's was placed on probation until the committee's decision Tuesday. According to a statement on the university's website, university leaders also appeared before the committee on Feb. 20 to present a case for reversing the decision to remove its accreditation.

Saint Augustine's leaders are planning to file a lawsuit in an attempt to keep its accreditation. Universities must be accredited in order to receive federal funds, including student financial aid.