Durham County commissioners pass budget with "historic" funding for local schools

The Durham County Board of Commissioners approved a budget Monday night with a significant bump in funding to Durham Public Schools.

The school board requested a $27.4 million increase in the district's budget, and the county approved a budget that effectively funds 98.9 percent of that request.

In a press conference following its passage, county commissioners and school board members called the budget “historic” for its large increase in public school funding.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Durham County as we come together to celebrate the passage of our $966 million budget that embodies our shared commitment to education, equity and community welfare,” said Nida Allam, chair of the Durham County Board of Commissioners.

The additional school funding relies in part on $6.7 million in federal funds primarily for one-time capital costs, as well as an increase in the local property tax rate to cover a $20.6 million increase in school funding from the county’s general fund.

The property tax rate in Durham County will go up by 4.65 cents to pay for additional spending in the budget. The new property tax will be 79.87 cents per $100 valuation, which equates to a $2,400 tax bill on a home valued at $300,000 — an increase of about $140 compared to the prior tax rate.

Howerton raises concerns about impact on low-income residents

The budget passed in a 4-to-1 vote. Longtime county commissioner Brenda Howerton cast the dissenting vote. Howerton said she weighed the impact of the property tax increase on low-income residents and those on a fixed income, including retirees and people who receive disability benefits.

“After sixteen years, I have never voted against a budget, but this budget concerns me greatly,” Howerton said.

Interim superintendent Catty Moore said the county budget will allow the school district to fund all its proposed initiatives, including raises for teachers and staff and special salary supplements for teachers with master’s degrees and for hard-to-staff positions that work with English learners and students with disabilities.

“This was a significant ask of our commissioners, and I appreciate their consideration and ultimate approval of a budget that will propel our district forward,” Moore said.

The Durham County Manager’s proposed budget recommendation to the Board of Commissioners would have funded about half of the school board’s request. Moore said the commissioners’ final vote “underscores the advocacy'' in Durham. School board chair Bettina Umstead thanked educators for their part in pushing for this budget.

Durham Association of Educators calls budget an “unprecedented victory” after a local crisis

The Durham Association of Educators (DAE) held a months-long campaign to call for the county to fully fund the school board's request. Earlier this month, DAE delivered more than 800 handwritten letters to county commissioners from educators and parents urging for the tax increase to support schools.

In a press release following the vote, DAE called the budget “an unprecedented victory for the union, the children of Durham, and Durham Public Schools.” DAE is a member organization for educators that calls itself as a union, but does not have collective bargaining rights due to state law.

DAE has gained membership and momentum this school year in the aftermath of a budget crisis that spurred educators to hold sick-outs that closed schools multiple days this spring. In March, Durham Public Schools cut pay for about 1,400 support staff because district officials implemented a salary study that paid staff raises that were over-budget. School board members and district officials have called the salary study “flawed,” but say their intention in implementing it was to raise staff salaries to market rates in the last budget.

In her dissent, Commissioner Howerton called for an extensive audit of DPS spending.

“The county has given DPS funding every year and there needs to be this kind of accountability,” Howerton said.

Superintendent Moore also pointed to lackluster state funding for teacher pay as a factor that has led some counties to take on a greater property tax burden to support school employee salaries.

“It is my sincere hope that our state legislature will take note of the historic levels, which communities like Durham are investing in public schools and step up to fulfill their role in funding public education,” Moore said.