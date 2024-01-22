A UNC-Chapel Hill program has expanded its services providing safe ways on and off campus at night

UNC-Chapel Hill has expanded its services for its SafeWalk program. Run by students, it's a nighttime service for students to travel safe on and off campus.

Two staff members will walk with each student per request. SafeWalk started in 2010 and has gone through many changes, including that it now falls under the UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department.

“An additional layer of security that they're able to provide is that they have direct contact with our 911 Center to make sure that they're maintaining employee safety, as well as customer safety,” said UNC Police Sgt. James David, a staff advisor for SafeWalk.

Another change includes up to a 30-minute walk to and from a destination. The program also runs during a set timeframe. It offers safe walks between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Students can request that service via phone or email.

“Since the fall of 2019, we've had about 3,400 walks total and that's over COVID as well,” said Nicholas Chappell, the program manager for SafeWalk.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only university within the UNC system that has a SafeWalk program. Appalachian State University has a similar program.

