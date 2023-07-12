Bringing The World Home To You

Education

Republican lawmakers in NC propose slew of controversial education policies

WUNC | By Liz Schlemmer
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
North Carolina legislative building
Dave DeWitt
/
WUNC
N.C. General Assembly

Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina recently packed a long list of controversial education provisions into a bill that will be heard in the House education committee Wednesday.

WUNC Politics
The WUNC Politics Podcast is a free-flowing discussion of what we're hearing in the back hallways of the General Assembly and on the campaign trail across North Carolina.

Senate Bill 90 now brings together a collection of politicized policies, making it easier for parents to:

  • Challenge school library books and prosecute librarians
  • Challenge instructional materials
  • Force a superintendent to be dismissed or receive a reduction in pay
  • Request for their child to be reassigned to another school or district
  • Be informed if their child identifies as transgender or is at risk of suicide

Senators Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, Amy Galey, R-Alamance, and Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, introduced many of those provisions Tuesday night in a committee substitute, which is a method for amending an existing bill.
The bill still contains its original content — which allows school administrators to search a student who may be violating a school policy — as well as some policies that were contained in other bills proposed this session.

Here’s a legislative summary of the full bill.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
