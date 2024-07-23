Summer heat drains local governments' energy assistance funds

Local governments in North Carolina have far less cash on hand for low-income residents who need help paying utility bills this summer.

Congress cut billions of dollars from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing it back to pre-pandemic levels. North Carolina's share this fiscal year is $55 million less than last year, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Each county's social services department gets some of these funds on July 1. Wake County got less than $300,000 this year, compared to nearly $2 million last year.

A Wake County spokeswoman says at the end of last week, there was about $32,000 left. Cumberland County's social services department says its funds were practically gone by July 15.

Residents who need help paying their bills can also ask for assistance from their utility companies. Duke Energy, for example, has a donation program called Share the Light.

A state health department spokeswoman says residents can also check to see if they qualify for Food and Nutrition Services or Medicaid to help with monthly bills.

