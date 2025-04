The fifth and final, at least under this iteration, Dreamville Festival took place at Dorthea Dix park in Raleigh this past weekend.

Like every other year, the festival was headlined by Dreamville founder and Fayetteville native J. Cole. This year also saw sets from Erykah Badu, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne with Hot Boys and Big Tymers.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend.

Josh Sullivan/WUNC

Josh Sullivan/WUNC Young Nudy

Josh Sullivan/WUNC

Brian Burns/WUNC A mural of Earthgang by Eric Bussart

Brian Burns/WUNC Erykah Badu

Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency/Brandon Todd 21 Savage

Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency/Shaun Llewellyn Ab-Soul

Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency/Sam Shapiro Media

Dreamville Festival/Parallel Agency/Kenneth Dapaah Lil Wayne