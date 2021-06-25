'Mipso' Leads The Charge Back To Live, In-Person Concerts

The pandemic put a screeching halt to live music across the country. That's had a huge impact on venues and artists in the Triangle and the rest of North Carolina.

The band Mipso is leading the charge back to live, in-person performances with a show Friday on an outside stage at the Cat's Cradle in Carrboro that will highlight songs from their new self-titled album.

Joseph Terrell and Jacob Sharp are two of the four members of the band, who spoke with WUNC's Eric Hodge earlier this week.