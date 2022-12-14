Bringing The World Home To You

Big band and Old Hollywood inspired Father John Misty's latest album

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
Father John Misty
Guy Lowndes
/
Courtesy of the artist
Father John Misty

In this session, Father John Misty joins us for a mini-concert from the stage of World Café to play songs from his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. It's a showcase for singer-songwriter Josh Tillman to bring his beautifully cynical ideas and lyrics to life. Sonically, Tillman mined inspiration from big band and traditional music, with traces of an "Old Hollywood" sound that suits his flair for the absurd.

Stephen Kallao
