Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shirley Hurt, 'The Bells'

By Joshua Minsoo Kim
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST

The self-titled debut album from singer-songwriter Shirley Hurt, whose real name is Sophia Ruby Katz, is replete with songs that are in patient search for clarity. Soft piano chords and Hurt's genteel voice set the foundation for "The Bells," a wondrous highlight and opener about love's charm when it remains elusive.

"My life is like a koan," she begins, seeking truth and her lover on the road, at the dinner table, in the sound of the titular instrument. There's a magnetic allure to Hurt's voice as she sings in different registers, like she's tracing the contours of her vocal range. It mirrors the investigative nature of "The Bells," which unfurls slowly but insistently — muted drums add contemplative heft, while faint male vocal harmonies conjure the spectral memories of a past relationship. Love is seductive, Hurt seems to suggest, when its concomitant emotions feel both crystallized in amber and as fleeting as the wind.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
Joshua Minsoo Kim
More Stories