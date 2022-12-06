Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Necks, 'Imprinting'

By Joshua Minsoo Kim
Published December 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST

Listening to The Necks feels like plunging into a warm bath. On "Imprinting" — the first track from its upcoming 19th studio album Travel, out Feb. 24, 2023 — the 35-year-old jazz trio continues to craft scenic worlds that are accessible, meditative and otherworldly. The mixing is of special note here, allowing each member to occupy their own space to flesh out a musical phrase or idea. They may not overstep boundaries, but they're in constant communication with each other throughout this 17-minute epic. Listen to how Lloyd Swanton's double bass is played with an alluring firmness that's rounded out by Chris Abrahams' organ flourishes. The only sound that erupts from this homogeneous space is Tony Buck's occasional strike of a cymbal bell; its similarity to that of a blacksmith's hammer is a reminder of The Necks' endlessly irresistible and impossibly tight improvisations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
Joshua Minsoo Kim
More Stories