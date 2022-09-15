Bringing The World Home To You

'El Tiny' takeover returns for Latinx Heritage Month

By Felix Contreras
Published September 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT

This year we celebrate our second "El Tiny" takeover of Tiny Desk concerts to honor the wide range of sounds and experiences that make up Latinx heritage. Last year was filled with amazing performances, from artists including J Balvin and Camila Cabello, filmed from various parts of the Spanish-speaking world because we were still locked down and not producing any concerts from within Alt.Latino's world headquarters at NPR.

But this year we're welcoming a handful of artists back to the actual Tiny Desk, with even more sending in amazing performances from their home bases. This year we're kicking things off with a Tiny Desk concert from Omar Apollo, who was also the first guest back to the newly relaunched Alt.Latino podcast. From the Afro-Peruvian sounds of Susana Baca to the Girl Ultra's Mexican R&B, we are again thrilled to present as wide a swath of Latino/a/x musical expression as we can for this Latinx Heritage Month. We're sure you are going to hear something you like.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
