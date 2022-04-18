Bringing The World Home To You

The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

By The Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday that it's investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

"The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the agency said in a statement.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website, iwaspoisoned.com, complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms, Cheerios and other cereals, said it's aware of those reports and takes them seriously. But the company said its own investigation has not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to Lucky Charms.

General Mills said it encourages consumers to share their concerns directly with the company.

