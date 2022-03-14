Bringing The World Home To You

Entries We Love: Claire Ernst, 'Flowers'

Published March 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Pairs well with: Choosing yourself when things aren't working out

How many arguments can you have with a significant other before they change their behavior? According to this Tiny Desk Contest entrant, absolutely too many — and she's realized that a few hours of space and a bouquet of flowers can't fix anything in the long term. In "Flowers," Claire Ernst's smooth, soul-filled vocals guide us through a declaration of self-love, filled with Brené Brown-worthy incantations of boundary setting: "F*** all that power and the way that you bend it / I don't want your temporary fix if temporary gifts is all you got to give." I wish we could all summon this level of power and certainty in choosing ourselves first, but Ernst provides a fantastic example.

