Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Entries We Love: Los Nervios, 'Lo que ya no está'

By Devon Williams
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST

Hometown: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Pairs well with: Driving by the beach at sunset

The Tiny Desk Contest is open for the first time to entries from Puerto Rico, where Los Nervios has emerged with a cool confidence. The group's performance of "Lo que ya no está" emulates the wavy sound of its coastal hometown of Guaynabo; you can close your eyes and imagine yourself swaying along at a beachside club. The groovy instrumental is sprinkled with floating vocals and boppy breakdowns that could endlessly loop and still sound fresh. Paired with an eye-catching stage and striking looks, the assured band leans into a funky sound that will have you tossing on your sunglasses and hitting replay.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Devon Williams
More Stories