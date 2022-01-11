Bringing The World Home To You

Canes-Flyers game postponed due to Philly COVID-19 issues

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers, the league said Monday night.

A spike in infections driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to frequent postponements in recent weeks. Three games scheduled for Monday night were called off. The Hurricanes-Flyers game was the second scheduled for Tuesday to be postponed, and the 104th postponement this season.

Philadelphia last played on Saturday night, an overtime win at home over San Jose. Captain Claude Giroux, forward Travis Konecny and defensemen Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov sat out because of health and safety protocols.

The league did not immediately announce a makeup date for Tuesday night's game. The New York Islanders' scheduled game at Calgary on Tuesday night was also called off.

The Hurricanes are next scheduled to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
