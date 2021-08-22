Bringing The World Home To You

Demand Is Soaring For Antibody Treatment As COVID-19 Cases Surge

By Matthew S. Schwartz
Published August 22, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT

Regeneron's antibody cocktail, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, treats COVID-19 symptoms in people who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Matthew S. Schwartz
Matthew S. Schwartz is a reporter with NPR's news desk. Before coming to NPR, Schwartz worked as a reporter for Washington, DC, member station WAMU, where he won the national Edward R. Murrow award for feature reporting in large market radio. Previously, Schwartz worked as a technology reporter covering the intricacies of Internet regulation. In a past life, Schwartz was a Washington telecom lawyer. He got his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and his B.A. from the University of Michigan ("Go Blue!").
