Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Weeknd, 'Take My Breath'

By Reanna Cruz
Published August 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT

Coming off supernova hit "Blinding Lights," a fan like myself couldn't help but wonder where The Weeknd would go next. With every record, the Canadian singer-songwriter grew as an ever-chugging train, steamrolling the pop music landscape and securing his spot at the top of the cultural zenith. On "Take My Breath," the lead single from his forthcoming record, Abel Tesfaye proves that he has more than enough steam left.

The song highlights Tesfaye's sonic progression from origins of brooding, minimalistic R&B, into the coke-fueled, Giorgio Moroder, dance-floor bombast he's dipped his foot in on past records Starboy and After Hours. Accompanied by a music video simulating the sweaty, strobe-fueled dance clubs his music tends to dominate, "Take My Breath" is Tesfaye's first production that transcends influence ("cosplay," as Tesfaye calls it in a recent GQ interview) and transforms his music into a fully owned and personal aesthetic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Reanna Cruz
Reanna Cruz is an intern for NPR Music's Alt.Latino.
More Stories