Statement: WUNC Mourns Passing Of President and General Manager Connie Walker

WUNC and the University community mourn the passing of Connie Walker, who has played a vital role in our station’s growth and many successes over the past 16 years. Under Connie’s accomplished leadership, WUNC further strengthened its commitment to producing and airing high-quality news programming, serving North Carolinians, and remaining one of the nation’s most high-performing and respected public radio stations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Connie’s loved ones. She will be missed by her WUNC family.

-- Nora Casper, Acting President and General Manager, North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

