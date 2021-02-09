Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Attorney Bruce Castor Opens With A Winding Defense Of Former President Trump

By Alana Wise,
Alana Wise
Published February 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST
In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Bruce Castor Jr. defense lawyer for former President Trump speaks on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial.
In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Bruce Castor Jr. defense lawyer for former President Trump speaks on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial.

Bruce Castor, an attorney representing former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, opened Trump's defense with a long-winded, nonlinear opening argument, claiming that the effort to try Trump was nothing more than an emotionally-driven partisan response to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

"The political pendulum will shift one day," he said. "And partisan impeachments will become commonplace."

Castor, who is a former Montgomery County, Pa., district attorney, spent much of the early part of his defense swaying between personal anecdotes and showering praise on the Senate as a body of "extraordinary" and "gallant" people.

In response to the article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting riot that left five people dead, Castor accused Democrats of being overly reactionary to the day's events.

"The Republicans might regain the House in two years," he said, adding that the pressure to respond in kind with further impeachments would be "enormous."

Castor's opening argument followed the Democrats' argument for why the impeachment proceedings of a former president were within the bounds of the Constitution, including an impassioned speech by lead House manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who recalled his experience in the Capitol that day.

The senators will vote on a motion about the constitutionality of the impeachment trial later on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Alana Wise
Alana Wise joined WAMU in September 2018 as the 2018-2020 Audion Reporting Fellow for . Selected as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the Audion Reporting Fellowship, Alana works in the WAMU newsroom as part of a national reporting project and is spending two years focusing on the impact of guns in the Washington region.
See stories by Alana Wise
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
More Stories