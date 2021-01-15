Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Multiple Men With The Same Name Form Paul O'Sullivan Band

Published January 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. Paul O'Sullivan from Baltimore was noodling around on social media, friending people who shared his name. And many of his fellow Pauls accepted his requests. Some were even musicians just like him. So they did the Ramones one better and formed the Paul O'Sullivan Band. Four musical Paul O'Sullivans in Baltimore, Manchester, Pennsylvania and Rotterdam, recording music remotely. Here's their first single.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NAMESAKE")

THE PAUL O'SULLIVAN BAND: (Singing) Or did you choose your place...

MOSLEY: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories