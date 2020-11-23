Bringing The World Home To You

A Good Password Needs A Mix Of Letters, Numbers And Symbols

Published November 23, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a good chance somebody hearing this is about to hear their password. A password management company estimates 3 million Internet users still use one of the following - 123456, password or iloveyou. NordPass says each of these passwords could be cracked in under one second. The best advice is to mix up letters, numbers and symbols. You know, like passwordiloveyou162398675309 (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

